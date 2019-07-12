Image zoom 20th Century Fox

What’s cuter than puppies? Puppies and Milo Ventimiglia in the same film!

In EW’s exclusive clip from the upcoming film The Art of Racing in the Rain, protagonist and racecar driver Denny Swift (played by Ventimiglia) meets puppy Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) for the first time. Enzo narrates their meeting and what he think drew Denny to him.

“He picked me outta a pile of pups. A tangled mass of paws and tails. He’d stop at the farm on his way home from the speedway in Yakima,” Enzo thinks, enthusiastically greeting Denny to make his acquaintance and lick his hand. “Even back then, I knew I was different than other dogs. My soul just felt more…human.”

“This one. Definitely this one,” Denny makes his declaration while smiling and petting Enzo.

The clip ends with Denny and Enzo driving away and Enzo telling us this is the beginning of his new life.

Based on Garth Stein’s popular 2008 novel of the same name, The Art of Racing in the Rain chronicles the ups and downs of the life of owner Denny — including his marriage to wife Eve (played by Amanda Seyfried) — from the perspective of dog Enzo.

“What I loved about Mark [Bomback]’s script was this journey this man had. You understand the focus of a race car driver and the bumps along the road, the rain that happens and the unexpected events that can take us off course — I saw that in Denny’s life,” Ventimiglia says in a statement. “I really love the journey of where Denny started and where he ended, and everything we get to experience along the way, with regards to being a father, a husband, a best friend to Enzo and also being a racecar driver.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain opens Aug. 9. Watch the clip above.

