Stan Lee calls Jason Mewes a knucklehead in trailer for Madness in the Method

By Clark Collis
July 12, 2019 at 10:59 AM EDT

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back star Jason Mewes wants to be taken seriously as a dramatic actor. Okay, not really. But in his directorial debut, Madness in the Method, Mewes plays an alternative universe version of himself who wants exactly that.

“I’m horrible at explaining movies, honestly, but it’s sort of based on my real life,” Mewes tells EW. “Brian O’Halloran (from Clerks) wrote a script that’s got Oscar [potential], and I want to be the lead actor. No one’s taking me seriously, they see me as the stoner guy, and I try to show them that I can be serious. And then there’s murder, and mayhem, and all sorts of crazy fun that happens.”

Madness in the Method also stars Vinnie Jones, Gina Carano, Jaime Camil, Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo, Teri Hatcher, Brian O’Halloran, Dean Cain, and Stan Lee in his last onscreen role.

Madness in the Method is released in theaters and On Demand Aug. 2. Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con can get a sneak peek at the film on July 18 at the TCL Chinese Theatre at Theatre Box, with Jason Mewes in attendance for a Q&A.

Watch the film’s trailer above.

