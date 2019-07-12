See the first Fast & Furious 9 cast photo from Michelle Rodriguez's birthday on set

Image zoom Giles Keyte/Universal

It’s Michelle Rodriguez‘s birthday, but Fast & Furious fans are the ones getting the gift.

While celebrating Rodriguez’s birthday on the set of Fast & Furious 9, her costars shared the first look at the full cast from the newest chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise. The photos and videos show Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) “family,” including his love Letty Ortiz (Rodriguez), his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), his team members Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), as well as new characters played by John Cena and Anna Sawai and director Justin Lin.

Check out the first look at the full cast below:

And in case you were wondering, having “Happy Birthday” sung to you is just as awkward for someone as badass as Rodriguez as it is for everyone else. Stars, they’re just like us!

But Rodriguez’s speech to the cast and crew, captured by Gibson, will bring a tear to any Fast fan’s eye.

Not much is known about Fast & Furious 9, including who all the newcomers, including Cena, Sawai, Finn Cole, and Vinnie Bennett, are playing. But here’s what we do know: After helming the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments, Justin Lin is returning to direct the ninth. And many of the franchise’s original stars are also back, including Diesel, Brewster, Rodriguez, Gibson, Emmanuel, and Ludacris, plus The Fate of the Furious characters played by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. The film is currently in production in London, and it won’t be the last in the franchise as a planned 10th installment is already set for April 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open May 22, 2020.

