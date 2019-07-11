'Modern take' on Varsity Blues in development for Quibi

Image zoom Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Break out the whipped cream and get ready to yell, “I don’t want your life!”

An adaptation of Varsity Blues is in development for the mobile-based streaming service Quibi. Tripper Clancy (Stuber) is writing the project, and Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, Netflix’s Dumplin’) will direct it. Further details are scarce at the moment, but the potential series is being described as a “modern take” on the 1999 film.

“For all those who cheered Mox’s refrain, ‘I don’t want your life,’ as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we’re thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!” executive producer Mike Tollin said in a statement. (Tollin produced the original film and is known for, among other things, co-creating Nickelodeon’s All That.)

The original film, starring James Van Der Beek and Jon Voight, followed a Texas high school football team as they struggle to balance their lives with the pressures of the team and their hostile, hard-driving coach (played by Voight). The film was a modest success but has maintained a substantial cult following over the years. (That was driven home earlier this year: the FBI operation that uncovered the notorious college admissions scandal was nicknamed “Operation Varsity Blues.”)

No casting has yet been announced for the Quibi series, but one can only hope Van Der Beek will show up at some point.

