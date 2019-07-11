Disney reveals Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride opening dates

Image zoom Disney Parks

Disney’s newest round of attractions are almost ready for launch.

Both Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance rides currently under construction at Disney World and Disneyland will open in the months ahead, the Disney Parks blog announced Thursday. The Orlando-based version is set to welcome its first riders on Dec. 5 — the same day Walt Disney was born in 1901 — with Anaheim’s iteration following on Jan. 17.

The immersive rides will “blur the lines between fantasy and reality” as they pit guests “in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” according to an official description. The plot involves Star Wars movie characters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and General Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) recruiting riders to join them at a secret base, where they’ll be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With help from a few heroes of the Resistance, visitors will break out and escape the Star Destroyer as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) pursues.

Visitors will traverse the ride’s course via a trackless cart, even passing through a hangar housing two giant AT-ATs before a confrontation with Kylo Ren.

The Rise of the Resistance duo represent the second phase of Disney’s massive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands, the first of which opened at Disneyland in May. The Disney World version opens Aug. 29.

Elsewhere at Disney parks, other new attractions on the horizon include a Tron-inspired coaster at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster at Epcot, a Marvel-themed land at California Adventure, a Star Wars hotel, and a Ratatouille ride set to open at Epcot’s France pavilion.

For more on Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands, read EW’s complete coverage here.

