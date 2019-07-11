LeBron James and Space Jam 2 score Don Cheadle

Image zoom Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Don Cheadle is going from Ocean’s Eleven to James’ Two.

The Oscar-nominated actor has joined the cast of the LeBron James-led Space Jam 2, EW has confirmed. No further details are currently known about his role (could he be the new Bill Murray?!).

Cheadle comes aboard the project from producer Ryan Coogler and director Terence Nance, which already boasts a cast of James, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green, NBA superstars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, as well as the Looney Tunes, of course!

Joining Space Jam 2 continues a busy year for Cheadle, who stars in Showtime’s Black Monday and Avengers: Endgame, while also making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Deadline first reported Cheadle’s casting.

Space Jam 2 jumps into theaters on July 16, 2021.

