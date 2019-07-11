Midsommar extended cut will be 'at least 30 mins longer'

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Are you ready for more Sweden-set sun-drenched folk-horror?

In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, writer-director Ari Aster has revealed he is working on an extended cut of his recently-released horror movie Midsommar and that this new version will be “at least 30 mins longer.” The theatrical version of the film lasts two hours, 27 minutes. Aster also teased his third film after Midsommar and last year’s chiller Hereditary.

“Next one will either be a zonky nightmare comedy or a big, sickly domestic melodrama,” he shared. However, Aster promised that he would at some point return to the horror genre.

“It might take me a few movies before I wind back around to it, but I love horror and I’m sure I’ll be back,” he added.

Midsommar stars Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh as an American couple, Dani and Christian, whose lovers’ bond has seen better days. “Dani has had a loss, [and] by the time that the film starts, she’s in the middle of a relationship that is on its way out,” Pugh told EW earlier this year. “When we meet her, she’s just about to suffer some more. So it’s pretty much rock bottom with her!”

The pair embark on a trip to Scandinavia with friends Mark (Will Poulter), Josh (William Jackson Harper), and Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), the latter of whom has invited them to visit his remote village in Sweden. “They’re a really weird, culty kind of commune,” Reynor said. “Everybody’s all dressed in white, they have strange kinds of social cliques.”

Watch the trailer for Midsommar above.

Related content: