Kristen Wiig flanks Jamie Dornan in first Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar photo

Sun visors and “mom” haircuts are officially in vogue.

Oscar-nominated screenwriters Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo rock throwback, vacation-ready fashions in the debut photo from their upcoming comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which marks their first big-screen collaboration since penning the 2011 box office smash Bridesmaids.

Lionsgate shared the behind-the-scenes shot Thursday, showing off Wiig and Mumolo’s colorful outfits as they sandwich costar Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) while standing on a seaside dock.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar tells the story of the titular best friends (Wiig and Mumolo) as they leave their small midwestern town for a vacation in Florida, where they unwittingly become a part of an evil villain’s plot to kill everyone in town.

“It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to Bridesmaids. Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart, and female empowerment that everyone will love — men and women, young and old,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane previously said of the film in a press statement. “Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.”

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart), and Adam McKay (Vice) will produce via their Gloria Sanchez Productions banner, with Wiig and Mumolo producing from their original script. TV veteran Josh Greenbaum (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl) will direct.

Since Bridesmaids‘ breakout success (the film grossed $288 million worldwide), Mumolo conceived the story for David O. Russell’s Oscar-nominated biopic Joy, while Wiig lined up roles in high-profile films like The Martian, Ghostbusters, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Lionsgate is set to release Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in 2020, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Check out the film’s first-look photo above.

