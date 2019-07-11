Bill & Ted Face the Music rounds out cast with Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

When you imagine the most powerful person in the universe, you think of Holland Taylor, right? If you worship at the feet of Legally Blonde’s Professor Stromwell or The Edge of Night’s Denise Cavanaugh, then you probably do. In that sense, the folks behind Bill & Ted Face the Music have their priorities straight.

In the latest casting update to round out the stars of the third Bill & Ted movie, Taylor will play the Great Leader, described as “the most powerful person in the universe — the center of which is San Dimas, Calif., 700 years in the future.” Joining her is Bob’s Burgers and 30 Rock star Kristen Schaal, as Kelly, a messenger from the future.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will, obviously, return to their most excellent roles as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan, respectively. These guys are now on a mission to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through the power of rock ’n’ roll.

Taylor and Schaal join a hefty roster of supporting talent that includes William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters, rapper Kid Cudi in a role that’s still under wraps, and Anthony Carrigan as a “relentless adversary” for the two main dudes. Also starring are Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directs the film, from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently filming ahead of a theatrical release on Aug. 21, 2020.

