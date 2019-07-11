Seth Rogen says Beyoncé got a standing ovation at The Lion King premiere for 'just existing'

Seth Rogen had an experience with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at The Lion King premiere in Los Angeles this week, and now he knows why it’s an honor to just be in her presence.

“I’ve never seen this happen before,” the actor told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Jon Favreau, the director, introduced the cast before the screening. So, one by one we were called out on stage to wave, and Beyoncé was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy. I was like, ‘She’s getting a standing ovation for just existing.'”

Yup. Sounds about right.

Though initially surprised, Rogen eventually got on board with the program. “Her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it. We’re all in a room with Beyoncé.’ I know they weren’t clapping for me, but I was on the stage and I, for a brief moment, felt what it must feel like to have that adulation.”

Rogen voices Pumbaa in Disney’s CGI photorealistic remake of The Lion King, which stars Beyoncé as the voice of Nala. The film also comes with a companion album curated by the “Partition” singer.

The Long Shot and Pineapple Express funnyman did get to meet Queen Bey at the film’s premiere, but he learned his lesson the first time about meeting the music icon.

“I wasn’t gonna go up to her, mostly for fear,” Rogen said. “The last time I did try to approach her was at the Grammys around 11 years ago when her security knocked me so hard that I spilled my drink all over myself. Yeah, it was terrible. So, I was wary going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé.”

