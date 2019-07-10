The Lion King first reactions praise a 'breathtaking,' 'beautiful' 'visual masterpiece'

Tuesday night marked the premiere of The Lion King, director Jon Favreau’s next photorealistic CGI approach to a Disney classic. With the first screenings came the first wave of reactions from press, and they all overwhelmingly bowed down to the new king.

“I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen,” UPROXX’s Mike Ryan writes on Twitter. “Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing.”

For The Wrap‘s Beatrice Verhoeven, The Lion King, featuring the voices of Donald Glover as older Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as older Nala, is “a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time.”

BuzzFeed’s Adam B. Vary called the film “a landmark visual experience,” but teased, as an emotional experience, “lions can’t really emote.” Mashable’s Angie Han writes that it’s “a beat-for-beat remake of the original” with “impressive animation,” while IGN’s Terri Schwartz remarked, “Beyoncé and Donald Glover are fine if underused but honestly I thought the comedians and especially young Simba JD McCrary stole the goddamn show.”

In The Lion King, J.D. McCrary voices young Simba, Shahadi Wright Joseph voices young Nala, James Earl Jones again voices Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar, Alfre Woodard voices Sarabi, John Kani voices Rafiki, John Oliver voices Zazu, Billy Eichner voices Timon, and Seth Rogen voices Pumbaa.

Featuring songs, like the classic “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” the film retells the story from the Disney animated original of Simba’s uncle Scar orchestrating the death of his father, Mufasa, and casting the lion cub out into the wilderness so he can rule the animal kingdom at Pride Rock. As an older lion, it takes guidance from a carefree meerkat and warthog, and a push from old friends, for Simba to return home and claim the throne as its rightful heir.

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever. As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Beyoncé and Donald Glover are fine if underused but honestly I thought the comedians and especially young Simba JD McCrary stole the goddamn show. He’s so charming and brings great energy to, again, the cutest goddamn baby Simba you can hope for. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still 👍👍 – but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

Ultimately #TheLionKing will be a touching introduction to a timeless story for a new generation, but I’d never rewatch it over the original — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is absolutely breathtaking! Every frame of that movie is something to behold. One of the best films of the year. pic.twitter.com/eWm0xDgcGg — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing has always been my favorite Disney animated movie and this new rendition is a beautiful reminder why. Happy to welcome back familiar chills, emotions and tears. In awe of the visual wizards behind this one. Timon & Pumbaa are everything. pic.twitter.com/IcWHgjHCuF — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2019

So #TheLionKing was the first movie I ever saw in theaters and this reimagining hit all the same notes. LOVED IT. Idk if it was Beyonce, Donald, the animation, Jon Fav… no it was probably Beyonce. — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) July 10, 2019

Just saw #TheLionKing and it was absolutely breathtaking! The music, the visuals, the voice acting…whatever your feelings on Disney remakes, this one will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/Dk9MdZnKBe — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 10, 2019

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) July 10, 2019

The Lion King will open in theaters on July 18.

