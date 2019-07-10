It producer developing horror film based on sculpture which inspired Momo Challenge hoax

Image zoom

It and It Chapter Two producer Taka Ichise is developing a horror film based on the sculpture by artist Keisuke Aiso which inspired the “Momo challenge” urban legend, EW has confirmed.

Earlier this year, media around the globe picked up the story of the Momo Challenge, which centered on a mysterious figure represented by a goggle-eyed character, who was allegedly encouraging children to harm themselves. This supposed threat was discovered to be a hoax, which utilized Aiso’s sculpture, itself based on a supernatural creature found in Japanese and Chinese folklore.

Ichise has partnered with Orion Pictures and Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment to develop and produce the horror film. Lee and Ichise previously collaborated on the American franchises The Grudge and The Ring, both of which were based on Japanese properties. Orion Pictures oversaw the recent remake of Child’s Play.

