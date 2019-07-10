Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, more pole-dance into Hustlers first look footage

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The (barely there) layers surrounding the mysteries of Hustlers’ all-star cast of characters are finally stripping off.

STX has released several first-look video teasers on Instagram highlighting the actresses leading the upcoming Lorene Scafaria-directed drama, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and more in brief (but no less eye-popping) scenarios.

Highlights from the individual clips include Lopez writhing around in cash, Wu sassily brandishing a credit card, Cardi dancing in giant crystal pasties, Lizzo sliding down a stripper pole, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart cuddling a kitty, Keke Palmer intensely sipping from a glass, The Handmaid Tale‘s Madeline Brewer flipping her hair and giggling, Trace Lysette (Pose, Transparent) dancing as bills fall around her, and a business-jacket-clad Stiles looking particularly surprised by whatever information she just received on a phone call.

Scafaria — who previously directed Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World — adapted her screenplay from Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores,” which follows a real-life group of ex-strip club employees who join forces to scam their wealthy Wall Street clients out of money. Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay (Vice, The Big Short) produced the project alongside Lopez and her Second Act partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13 via STX. Watch Lopez, Lizzo, Wu, and more in action in the first-look videos below.

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona

Constance Wu as Destiny

Keke Palmer as Mercedes

Julia Stiles as Elizabeth

Lili Reinhart as Annabelle

Lizzo as Liz

Cardi B as Diamond

Trace Lysette as Tracey

Madeline Brewer as Dawn

