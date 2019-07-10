College Admissions Scandal
21 featured stories since

Felicity Huffman's delayed film Otherhood gets first trailer

Huffman stars opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette as mothers looking to reconnect with their adult sons

By Nick Romano
July 10, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT

As Felicity Huffman became embroiled in the infamous college admissions scandal earlier this year, Netflix decided to push back the release of Otherhood, her comedy with Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette. On Wednesday, that film received a new trailer and confirmed premiere date.

Now debuting on Aug. 2, Otherhood stars this acting trio as women who try to reconnect with their adult sons in New York City after being let down for Mother’s Day.

“At this stage, it doesn’t feel like motherhood, it feels like otherhood,” Arquette’s Gillian tells Carol (Bassett) and Helen (Huffman).

The film is directed by Cindy Chupack, known for writing and executive producing HBO’s Sex and the City. She also co-wrote the script with Mark Andrus (Georgia Rule, As Good As It Gets). Actors Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, Sinqua Walls, Heidi Gardner, and Molly Bernard feature among the cast.

Huffman pled guilty in a federal court in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, having reportedly paid $15,000 to William Rick Singer’s fake charity in order to set up a cheating scheme when her daughter took the SATs. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept consequences that stem from those actions,” she said at the time.

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin was another parent charged in the scandal, though she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Otherhood was initially scheduled to drop on Netflix on April 26. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was pulled from that slot as the admissions scandal came to light.

Huffman recently appeared in Netflix’s When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s limited series based on the Central Park Five case.

Related content:

Skip
College Admissions Scandal
21 featured stories since
Lori Loughlin's daughter said her parents taught her 'hard work pays off' before alleged scam
3/12/2019
Could Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman go to prison for alleged college admissions scam?
3/12/2019
Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among those charged in college admissions cheating scandal
3/11/2019
Felicity Huffman released on $250,000 bond in college admissions scandal
3/13/2019
Late-night hosts tackle Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman college scam: 'I'm so disappointed in you, Aunt Becky'
3/12/2019
Lori Loughlin to be released on $1,000,000 bond after college admissions scandal arrest
3/13/2019
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin after college admissions scandal
3/14/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives character paid $15,000 to get her young twins into private school
3/14/2019
Hallmark Channel pulls When Calls the Heart episode in wake of Lori Loughlin firing
3/14/2019
Lori Loughlin reportedly not expected to return to Fuller House in wake of college admissions scandal
3/15/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives costar Nicollette Sheridan calls college admissions scandal 'disgraceful'
3/18/2019
Candace Cameron Bure pledges 'family sticks together' following costar Lori Loughlin's arrest
3/24/2019
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty, admits 'deep regret and shame' over involvement in Operation Varsity Blues
4/8/2019
Lori Loughlin, others indicted for money laundering charge in college cheating scandal
4/9/2019
Hallmark sets When Calls the Heart return date — with Lori Loughlin edited out
4/10/2019
Hallmark renews When Calls the Heart for season 7 without Lori Loughlin
4/13/2019
Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty in college admissions case
4/15/2019
College admissions scandal being developed into a limited series by Annapurna Television
5/7/2019
Felicity Huffman could get fours months in prison after formally pleading guilty in college admissions case
5/13/2019
John Stamos on Lori Loughlin legal woes, her possible return to final season of Fuller House
6/24/2019
Felicity Huffman's delayed film Otherhood gets first trailer
7/10/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST