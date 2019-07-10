Felicity Huffman's delayed film Otherhood gets first trailer

As Felicity Huffman became embroiled in the infamous college admissions scandal earlier this year, Netflix decided to push back the release of Otherhood, her comedy with Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette. On Wednesday, that film received a new trailer and confirmed premiere date.

Now debuting on Aug. 2, Otherhood stars this acting trio as women who try to reconnect with their adult sons in New York City after being let down for Mother’s Day.

“At this stage, it doesn’t feel like motherhood, it feels like otherhood,” Arquette’s Gillian tells Carol (Bassett) and Helen (Huffman).

The film is directed by Cindy Chupack, known for writing and executive producing HBO’s Sex and the City. She also co-wrote the script with Mark Andrus (Georgia Rule, As Good As It Gets). Actors Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, Sinqua Walls, Heidi Gardner, and Molly Bernard feature among the cast.

Huffman pled guilty in a federal court in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, having reportedly paid $15,000 to William Rick Singer’s fake charity in order to set up a cheating scheme when her daughter took the SATs. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept consequences that stem from those actions,” she said at the time.

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin was another parent charged in the scandal, though she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Otherhood was initially scheduled to drop on Netflix on April 26. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was pulled from that slot as the admissions scandal came to light.

Huffman recently appeared in Netflix’s When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s limited series based on the Central Park Five case.

