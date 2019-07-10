Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman's Glory returning to theaters

Image zoom Everett Collection

Denzel Washington is about to relive his Glory days.

The actor’s 1989 award-winning movie, for which he received his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, is returning to theaters for two days later this month for the first time since its original release as part of Fathom Events’ TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Fans can relive the “soaring Civil War epic” that honors the courageous and determined Union black soldiers of the 54th Massachusetts regiment on Sunday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 24 in more than 600 theaters nationwide to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary (and the 156th anniversary of the Second Battle Fort Wagner on July 18, 1863). The special screenings of Glory will also include pre-and post-film insight from TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Glory, originally released in 1989, starred Washington as Pvt. Trip, a former slave who volunteers to be part of the 54th Massachusetts, a Union regiment comprised of black soldiers. The film also starred Matthew Broderick as Col. Robert Gould Shaw, who assumes command of the regiment – which by law could only be led by a white man, along with Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes, Andre Braugher and Jihmi Kennedy as the 54th Massachusetts regiment who fought valiantly against the Confederate stronghold at Fort Wagner, South Carolina.

The list of participating theaters and tickets for purchase are available now at FathomEvents.com. The TCM Big Screen Classics series will later feature Hello, Dolly! in August, Lawrence of Arabia and the 25th anniversary of The Shawshank Redemption in September, and the 40th anniversary of Alien this October.

