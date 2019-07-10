Exclusive Blood on Her Name trailer previews grisly thrills for Fantasia Fest

Surprises can be fun. Or, they can be deadly. The new trailer for the thriller Blood on Her Name, which EW can exclusively debut, dabbles in the darkness of the latter scenario, posing the question: What would you do if you unexpectedly crossed paths with a bloody corpse?

For the film’s lead character, rural garage owner Leigh (Bethany Anne Lind), a guilty conscience prompts her to return the body to the victim’s family. The only problem? While her morals urge her to bring the deceased to his rightful resting place, her survival instincts kick in, and Leigh tries to conceal the body in an attempt to save herself and her son from persecution.

The chilling trailer briefly teases Leigh’s harrowing journey, from the moment she first encounters the grisly scene to a bout with a police officer to a confrontation with a menacing woman packing a firearm.

Directed by Matthew Pope in his feature debut, Blood on Her Name — also starring Will Patton and Elisabeth Röhm — premieres July 17 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, followed by an additional screening July 19. Watch the trailer above.

