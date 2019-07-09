The Lion King will have a companion album curated by Beyoncé

Image zoom Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney

Walt Disney Studios announced Tuesday that the new The Lion King will have a companion album that will be curated by singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Titled The Lion King: The Gift, the album will be released the same day the new film hits theaters. The album is said to feature as-yet-unannounced global artists, and will be steeped in the sounds of Africa. In addition to curating it, Knowles-Carter produced the companion album.

The first single from The Lion King: The Gift, a song called “Spirit” sung by Beyoncé, will be released on Tuesday night along with the soundtrack for the film.

That official soundtrack will still primarily feature the superstar cast, which includes Knowles-Carter and Donald Glover playing Nala and Simba, singing tracks like “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” that audiences know and love.

The updated version of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book) comes out on Friday, July 19.

