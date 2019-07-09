Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Terry Crews is everywhere these days, and now he wants to take over the sea.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and America’s Got Talent host has been campaigning to play King Triton, Ariel’s father in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

On Monday, Crews reposted fan art depicting him as the legendary merman, complete with a triton, beard, and a crown.

“IF YALL RETWEET IT ENOUGH MAYBE IT’LL HAPPEN!” Crews captioned, along with mermaid emojis. He also added the hashtags #TerryForTriton and #MermanLife. As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 4,000 likes.

Earlier this week, he tweeted a hilarious image of himself photoshopped over the original animated character from the 1989 film, with the caption “Ariel’s Dad!!!!” He also jokingly noted in a follow-up tweet that he’d be perfect for the role, saying, “Good thing I skip leg day because mermen don’t have legs!”

Fans immediately hopped onboard, with Crews’ original tweet racking up more than 100,000 likes and 26,000 retweets to date. “If you play Ariel’s dad, Disney will have my money 100%,” one user tweeted. Others chimed in with their support and, of course, their best Brooklyn Nine-Nine quotes.

Crews’ petition comes after singer and actress Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid, which is currently in development. And while it seems like Crews could totally crush as the commanding Sea King, many social media users are also gunning for Hobbs & Shaw star Idris Elba to play the role.

I’ve said this from day one: please make Idris Elba King Triton. @disney pic.twitter.com/WwguxtwLGV — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) July 3, 2019

BossLogic, the same artist who pictured Crews as King Triton, also imagined Elba in the part. And we must say, they both look seriously imposing.

Whether you’re Team Elba or Team Crews, it’s clear that there’s no shortage of talented actors and passionate fans who can’t wait for the reimagined Little Mermaid film.

