Dora the Explorer 'breaks some rules' in new Lost City of Gold trailer

By Joey Nolfi
July 09, 2019 at 10:32 AM EDT

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

08/09/19
Dora the Explorer is all grown up — and she has the street smarts, mighty muscle, and a gigantic knife to prove it — in the latest trailer for her first big-screen adventure.

Paramount’s upcoming cinematic adaptation of the beloved animated series, titled Dora and the Lost City of Gold, sets the titular adventurer on a journey through the perils of high school before sending her on a quest to save her parents from a lost Incan city.

The trailer introduces Dora as a peculiar child (in a hilarious riff on the animated series’ format, she speaks to the camera to ask an invisible audience to repeat the word “delicioso” as she eats) who ultimately hones her survival skills with her adventurer parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña), who go missing shortly after telling their daughter about a legendary civilization built entirely of gold.

To track them down, Dora enlists the help of her classmates — some more jungle-ready than others — as well as a jungle inhabitant named Alejandro (Eugenio Derbez) and her trusty primate companion, Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo). Along the way, the group encounters various obstacles, including a room filled with levers that squirt water, the thieving fox, Swiper, and a foreboding pit of squishy-sounding quicksand (which, of course, prompts the gang to make fart jokes as they sink into the earth).

Directed by The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted helmer James Bobbin, Dora and the Lost City of Gold swings into theaters Aug. 9. Watch the new trailer above.

