Ryan Reynolds joins Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson for Netflix art theft action film Red Notice

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage; VCG via Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds has joined the upcoming Netflix action adventure film Red Notice about the pursuit of the world’s most wanted art thief.

Reynolds will star along the previously announced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Gal Gadot in the film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Red Notice, which was initially going to be released by Universal, marks a reunion of sorts for Johnson in many cases — he’s worked with Thurber twice before on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, and Gadot on Fast Five and Fast and Furious 6. Johnson and Reynolds were also once reported to be the leads in the film Ride Along, but that eventually became a film franchise that stars Kevin Hart and Ice Cube.

This film will be Johnson and Gadot’s first films produced by Netflix, while Reynolds also has the upcoming 6 Underground in production for the streaming service.

Red Notice will be released in 2020.

