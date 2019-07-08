Renée Zellweger takes the stage as Judy Garland in new Judy trailer

Judy (2019 movie) 09/27/19 type Movie Genre Biography

Renée Zellweger is the world’s greatest entertainer in the new Judy trailer.

Unveiled Monday during London Pride by Zellweger herself, the official trailer for the Judy Garland biopic sees the Oscar-winning actress step into the Hollywood icon’s red glittery shoes as she travels to London to perform a five-week sold-out run of shows in a bid to get her career back on track and spend more time with her children.

“I want what everybody wants, I just seem to have a harder time getting it,” says Zellweger as Garland as she struggles with her voice and her management, and embarks on a romance with Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock) — her soon-to-be fifth husband — one year before before her death from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in 1969.

Directed by Rupert Goold and adapted from Peter Quilter’s play End of the Rainbow, the upcoming biopic also stars Michael Gambon as Garland’s manager, Bernard Delfton; Rufus Sewell as her third husband, Sid Luft; and Gemma-Leah Devereux as a young Liza Minnelli, Garland’s daughter with director Vincente Minnelli.

Judy arrives in theaters Sept. 27. Watch the new trailer above.

