Oh Terry! Marlon Wayans says no deal in place yet for White Chicks sequel

Not so fast, Terry Crews! The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star may have spoken to soon when he teased that a White Chicks sequel is on the way during a visit to Watch What Happens Live last week.

Marlon Wayans, one of the stars, writers, and producers of the 2004 comedy, pumped the brakes on the sequel news Wednesday on Instagram.

Posting a photo of his character from the movie, Wayans wrote, “My face when @terrycrews tells the world #whitechicks2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place… now every fanworld wise dms excitedly ‘IS THIS TRUE’?! Um… NO! Not yet.”

He added the hashtag “#ohterry.”

While appearing on WWHL, Crews was asked if he had any White Chicks sequel updates and replied, “I actually got with Shawn [Wayans] and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going.’”

The actor portrayed pro basketball player Latrell Spencer in the film, which starred Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans as FBI agents who go undercover as white women (donning whiteface and wigs) to solve a string of kidnappings.

Marlon Wayans was also asked about a potential sequel last year on MTV’s Total Request Live. “A lot of people want us to do it,” he said during the appearance. “So me and my brothers have been talking. If things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

