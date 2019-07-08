Angelina Jolie wages fairy warfare in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10/18/19 type Movie Genre Fantasy,

Take away all the magic and fairies and fantastical creatures, and the new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer still proves that in-laws are the worst.

The latest preview for Angelina Jolie‘s big-screen return as the Sleeping Beauty villain turned antihero shows the years have been kind to Aurora (Elle Fanning) and her fairy godmother, who became a foster mother for the young girl in the time after Disney’s Maleficent. But now there’s a hitch: Aurora is now engaged to Prince Phillip (FX’s Trust star Harris Dickinson, replacing Brenton Thwaites from the first film).

This doesn’t bode well for the still-brewing animosity between the fairies of the woods and the world of men. Still, Maleficent does her best to make nice with Aurora’s soon-to-be mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer). But when she goes about saying stuff like Aurora will “finally get the love of a real mother,” Maleficent is about to smack her highness.

The trailer continues to tease the ripple effects of her magical outburst, from the seeming death/injuring of Phillip’s father to the impending Fairies: Endgame battle between the new kingdoms as Maleficent and Aurora question whether they can still be family on opposing sides.

Then, Disney drops another reveal in showing Chiwetel Ejiofor’s new character, that of another fairy just like Maleficent. D23 cosplayers are shook.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will premiere on Oct. 18.

