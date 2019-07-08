Jessica Chastain shares first look at her female-led spy thriller 355

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

355 type Movie Genre Spy,

Thriller

Jessica Chastain shared a first look at her upcoming movie 355 via Instagram on Monday.

The film follows an international group of female spies played by Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing.

In the video, Chastain explains how she came up with the idea for the film while shooting Dark Phoenix with Simon Kinberg, who is also directing 355. At one point the video flashes to the front page of the script, showing it was penned by Theresa Rebeck (Smash).

The video also gives a peek at the movie’s preproduction process, with Kruger and Chastain at a gun range and Fan and Nyong’o laced up in boxing gloves.

355 was announced at last year’s Cannes International Film Festival, but saw delays after Fan was accused of tax evasion in her native China, and had to go into hiding for months until eventually being ordered to pay back the Chinese government the equivalent of $131 million.

Chastain says of herself and her costars, “We are the studio. Everyone owns the film, and now we’re making it.” Universal is distributing 355 in North America.

Watch Chastain’s video above.

