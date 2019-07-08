Disney recalls Toy Story 4 Forky plush, citing choking hazard

Toy Story 4 06/21/19 type Movie Genre Animated

The breakout star of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is undeniably Forky, the neurotic spork voiced by Tony Hale. An arts-and-crafts assemblage brought to life, Forky spends much of the film resisting his identity as a toy: He repeatedly declares himself trash and tries to cast himself into the abyss of the garbage can. (It was the most kid-friendly — and hilarious — existential crisis this side of Peanuts.)

In a move therefore loaded with irony, Disney and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have recalled an official Forky plush toy, citing safety concerns. The government agency reported that the toy’s plastic googly eyes “can detach, posing a choking hazard for young children.”

Image zoom ©2019 Disney/Pixar

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund,” the CPSC said in a statement.

About 80,650 of the toys have been sold in the U.S. and Canada. No injuries have yet been reported, according to the agency’s website.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters now.

