Disney recalls Toy Story 4 Forky plush, citing choking hazard

By Tyler Aquilina
July 08, 2019 at 04:21 PM EDT

Toy Story 4

06/21/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

The breakout star of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is undeniably Forky, the neurotic spork voiced by Tony Hale. An arts-and-crafts assemblage brought to life, Forky spends much of the film resisting his identity as a toy: He repeatedly declares himself trash and tries to cast himself into the abyss of the garbage can. (It was the most kid-friendly — and hilarious — existential crisis this side of Peanuts.)

In a move therefore loaded with irony, Disney and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have recalled an official Forky plush toy, citing safety concerns. The government agency reported that the toy’s plastic googly eyes “can detach, posing a choking hazard for young children.”

©2019 Disney/Pixar

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund,” the CPSC said in a statement.

About 80,650 of the toys have been sold in the U.S. and Canada. No injuries have yet been reported, according to the agency’s website.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters now.

Related content:

Toy Story 4

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 06/21/19
director
  • Josh Cooley
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST