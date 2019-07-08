The stars of Disney's live-action The Lion King get in formation for new cast photo

Disney released a new photo on Monday with all the actors voicing the lead characters of the new The Lion King. The photo has Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who play Simba and Nala, front and center.
It has long been a joke online that the elusive superstar would likely do minimal press for the film, only showing up in a blip of a scene in the most recent featurette Disney released for it, but only haters can say this new release is photoshopped.
Surrounding Glover and Knowles-Carter are, on their right, Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), to their left, and Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi) to the right.
Not pictured is James Earl Jones, who will be reprising his role at Mufasa.
The new realistic-looking remake, in theaters July 19, is directed by Jon Favreau and uses the same technology he did for The Jungle Book (2016).
