Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren strap back in for Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Everett Collection; Universal Studios

A couple of Oscar-winners are strapping back in for Fast & Furious 9.

Star and executive producer Vin Diesel has been keeping fans updated on filming in London, and on Monday, he revealed that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, who both made their Fast debuts in The Fate of the Furious, are returning.

He also adds that franchise newcomer John Cena (definitely not Senna!) will “completely shine in this movie.”

In 2017’s Fate of the Furious, Theron starred as the big bad Cipher, a cyberterrorist who forced Dom (Diesel) to betray his family and work for her. She was last seen jumping out of a plane. Mirren, a self-proclaimed fan of the franchise, made a cameo as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Fast baddies-turned-allies Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen (Luke Evans). Before Fast 9, Mirren will reprise the role in the Fast spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open May 22, 2020.

Related content: