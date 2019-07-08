A Star Is Born (1976) type Movie Genre Drama

Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dazzled audiences with the sights and sounds of their A Star Is Born, there was, among others, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. In 1976, the two starred in the second adaptation of the original 1937 film about a young singer who falls in love with an established rock star.

Streisand headlined the British Summertime concert in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, where she reminisced about her time in the Frank Pierson-directed film by performing the song “Evergreen” from the soundtrack. But fans were surprised when she followed the track by welcoming her former leading man on stage to join her for a duet of “Lost Inside of You” — the “Shallow” of their time.

Image zoom Everett Collection

“Here’s a song that we sang together in the movie, right? Yes. I love this song,” she tells Kristofferson on stage.

The audience of 65,000 people was one of the largest Streisand’s ever played for, and she couldn’t help but share how excited she was with the turnout.

“My husband shot this video just before I went on last night — still can’t get over the 70,000 people who came (and sang along so beautifully during the show)! Feeling very grateful…” she wrote on Instagram.

Kristofferson also performed earlier in the night at the sold-out concert. The Texas-born actor, who won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of John Norman Howard, has suffered from multiple health issues since sharing the big screen with Streisand, including heart bypass surgery in 1999. In 2016, the actor announced he had been misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease due to memory loss issues which were later correctly attributed to Lyme disease.

