Mulan (2020 movie) 03/27/20 type Movie Genre Drama

Hua Mulan is far from a traditional princess, she’s a fearless heroine ready for battle in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s live action Mulan.

When the Emperor of China (Jet Li) decrees that one male from each family must battle in the Imperial Army, Mulan (played by Yifei Liu) feigns being a male to save her ailing father from the task. As Hua Jun, Mulan can bring honor to her family doing something much braver than what they expected from her—to marry an auspicious man recommended to her by a matchmaker.

Mulan was destined for greatness beyond anything her loved ones could’ve ever imagined. She’ll use the grace, discipline, and composure taught to her by her grandmother (played by Cheng Pei-pei), guide her in the field of battle when facing the Northern invaders.

“It is my duty to fight,” Mulan says as she wields her sword like a pro while staring down her enemies.

The Niki Caro-directed film also stars Rosalind Chao as Mulan’s mother; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; and Gong Li as Xianniang.

Mulan is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.

New images from the film can be found below:

Image zoom Film Frame./© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Image zoom

Image zoom Film Frame./© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Related content: