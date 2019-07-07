Midsommar star wasn't sure director could actually complete horror film

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Last year, first-time director Ari Aster announced himself as one of horror’s most interesting, and skilled, filmmakers with the movie Hereditary. But actor Jack Reynor was unable to see the film before signing on to appear in Midsommar, which went into production just as Hereditary was released. Reynor admits he had doubts about Aster’s ability to bring his script, about a group of friends visiting a remote and strange Swedish community, to the screen.

“I got the script from my team at WME (William Morris Endeavour agency) and they sent me a package with Ari’s short films attached,” says Reynor, explaining how he got involved with the project. “I’m reading this thing and going, Jesus Christ, this is so ambitious and so huge. I can’t see a clear path for how we’re going to pull this off, but that’s exactly why I should do it, that’s the reason to sign on to something like this in my opinion. This is the thing, I don’t want to sign onto things that I’m always confident [are] going to be easily achieved.”

Image zoom Merie Weismiller Wallace/A24

Aster, of course, did finish the film, which has received positive reviews and is currently freaking out audiences around the country. But the shoot, which took place just outside Budapest in Hungary, was not an easy one.

“It was f—ing hard, man,” says Reynor. “This was a hard film to make in every respect. When you consider the fact that we’re shooting out in Hungary, one portion of the crew is Hungarian, one portion is Swedish, one portion is English-speaking, and the same applies to the cast. There were two people on the entire set who could speak all three of those languages. Just to communicate what was going on, so that everyone was on the same page at all times, that was really difficult. And then, also, you’re shooting scenes where it’s refined camera movement, long takes. And it’s daytime. It’s blistering sunlight. All these things pile up. But I’m really happy with the result. I think what came out of it is a very unique and really strong film.”

Midsommar costars Florence Pugh, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, and Vilhelm Blomgren. Watch the film’s trailer, above.

