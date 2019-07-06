James Gunn is 'talking' about Brightburn sequel

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

James Gunn hopes to make a sequel to Brightburn, the superhero-horror film which was released in May. Gunn, who produced the movie, revealed that he has been “talking” about a follow-up on Instagram, in response to a fan of the original film who wrote about the necessity of a sequel.

“I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel,” said Gunn, whose upcoming directorial projects are The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In Brightburn, Elizabeth Banks and David Denman play a couple raising an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who doesn’t exactly share Clark Kent’s love for the human race. The film was directed by David Yarovesky and written by Gunn’s brother Brian and his cousin, Mark. Brightburn cost a reported $6 million and has earned over $17 million at the domestic box office.

Despite his many credits on superhero films, which also include directing 2010’s Super and executive-producing this year’s Avengers: Endgame, Gunn certainly doesn’t seem sick of the genre as yet.

“I’ll never produce as many superhero movies as Kevin Feige,” Gunn told EW earlier this year, before the release of Brightburn. “But I’ve been involved with quite a few now. It’s pretty cool to have something that I’ve loved for so long become such a big part of my adult life.”

Gunn’s Instagram post initially concerned, and bemoaned, the news that MAD magazine is ceasing to publish new material.

Watch the trailer for Brightburn above.

