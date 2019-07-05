Spider-Man: Far From Home takes in $25.2 million over July 4th holiday

Image zoom Jay Maidment/Sony

Fireworks were going off on the Fourth of July, both in and out of the multiplex.

Spider-Man: Far From Home took in $25.2 million from North American screenings over Thursday’s holiday, giving it the second-highest Independence Day rake domestically of all time.

The first highest came from 2007’s Transformers with $29 million, followed by Far From Home, 2013’s Despicable Me 2 (with $24.5 million), 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (with $23.3 million), and another Spider-Man movie, 2004’s Spider-Man 2 (with $21.9 million).

The second solo Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film, the first in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow Avengers: Endgame, opened on Tuesday, July 2 with a three-day cumulative total to $91.5 million — that includes $39.25 million from opening night and $27 million from day two in theaters. With the added moolah from July 4th, the studio is projecting the film to earn upwards of $125 million over the six-day holiday weekend.

Globally, the film has earned $310 million in its first seven days of release, with $218.5 million coming from international theaters.

Directed by Jon Watts, Far From Home sees Peter Parker (Holland) and his high school classmates trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos snap, but the teen superhero’s plans are hijacked by a mission from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and a newcomer by the name of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) could use some help battling them.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles.

July 4th was also a good day for Disney’s live-action Aladdin, which earned $897.3 million globally as of Thursday and will surpass $900 million by Friday’s end.

Related content: