See Michelle Yeoh tell Lena Headey to 'F--- off!' on set of action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake

By Clark Collis
July 05, 2019 at 02:40 PM EDT
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Are things curdling on the set of the action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake?

On Thursday, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey posted a clip to Instagram in which she cheerily greets Michelle Yeoh as the Crazy Rich Asians actress leaves a trailer.

Yeoh’s response? “Oh, f— off!”

Okay, so Yeoh does seem to be at least half-joking and Headey accompanied the clip with an explanatory note which read, “I LOVE HER SO MUCH ITS ANNOYING. Obvs”  But it’s still worth checking out.

The Berlin-shot Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who) as an assassin named Sam, with Headey playing her mother, Scarlett. The film’s cast also includes Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is written and directed by Navot Papushado (2013’s Quentin Tarantino-approved Big Bad Wolves).

See Headey’s Instagram post below.

