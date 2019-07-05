Mark Ruffalo marks July 4th with celebratory Captain America meme

Image zoom Everett Collection

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

On the July 4th holiday, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo led the United States in salute of arguably the country’s best commodity: “America’s ass.”

More specifically, the one belonging to Chris Evans‘ Captain America.

Ruffalo, who played Hulk opposite the star-spangled Avenger in the Marvel movies, shared a meme on Thursday that plays with a certain gag in Endgame. Captain America doesn’t think his old uniform does anything for his figure, but Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) disagrees, declaring his rear to be “America’s ass.” Later on, after Cap fighting himself during a time-travel mission, he checks out his unconscious past self and agrees, “That is America’s ass.”

The meme, which Evans himself had a good laugh at, takes footage from the actor’s role in Not Another Teen Movie. In the film, jock Jake Wyler (Evans) gives a smile to his own portrait hanging on the wall of his high school. But here, he’s flashing his pearly whites to America’s ass.

Now, that’s patriotism.

On the origins of the “America’s ass” line, Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeeley told The Los Angeles Times, “It’s a little meta. Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

Related content: