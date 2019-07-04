Rabid remake gets disturbing first trailer

The first trailer has been released for Rabid, the remake of David Cronenberg’s 1977 horror film about a woman whose experimental surgical operation comes with some, let’s say, interesting side effects. This new version stars Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl) as a woman named Rose who wants to become a fashion designer. After an accident leaves her scarred, Rose undergoes a radical untested stem cell treatment. The wallflower turns into the belle of the ball and starts to realize her ambitions, but also unwittingly sets off a bloody spiral of contagion.

Rabid is directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska, whose previous credits include 2012’s American Mary and 2012’s Vendetta. The film costars Greg Bryk, Stephen McHattie, and Ted Atherton.

It was announced today that Rabid will receive its world premiere at London’s horror film festival Frightfest, which takes place Aug. 22-26 at the Cineworld Leicester Square and The Prince Charles Cinema. Other films screening at the event include director André Øvredal’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alexandre Aja’s alligator movie Crawl, Joe Begos’ blood-drenched vampire tale Bliss, Chelsea Stardust’s Satanic Panic, Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Daniel Isn’t Real, and Ant Timpson’s Elijah Wood-starring Come to Daddy.

The Soska sisters will be attending the festival and will introduce a screening of Cronenberg’s original Rabid. Italian filmmaker Dario Argento will also be in London for a special screening of his 1982 giallo film Tenebrae and a conversation with Frightfest co-director Alan Jones who recently adapted and edited Argento’s autobiography, Fear. More attending guests will be announced later in July. Find out more about Frightfest at the event’s official website.

Watch the trailer for Rabid, above.

