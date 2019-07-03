Midsommar star says his Good Place character would have 'gotten the f— out of there'

Image zoom Gabor Kotschy/A24

In the new horror film Midsommar, William Jackson Harper plays an anthropology student named Josh, one of several Americans who visit a remote — and increasingly ominous — commune in Sweden. Harper is, of course, best known for playing the super-intelligent ethics professor Chidi on NBC’s The Good Place. So, how does he think his sitcom character would deal with the terrifying world of writer-director Ari Aster’s Midsommar?

“Honestly, I think Chidi would have done okay,” Harper tells EW. “Because I think Chidi would have gotten the f— out of there. Right off the bat, he would have been like, ‘Nah, that’s cool, I’m good, you guys have a good time.’ There’s a couple of things in the movie that are very specific sort of red flags, and so I think Chidi’s little computer brain would have been like, ‘I can’t compute that,’ and taken off.”

Midsommar is in theaters now, and also stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and Vilhelm Blomgren.

