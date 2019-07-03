Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The Little Mermaid (live-action remake) type Movie Genre Musical,

Family

Instagram may have been down on Wednesday, but it didn’t stop social media users from celebrating when news broke that Halle Bailey (the younger half of music duo Chloe x Halle) had been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Just Announced: Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/GAUydbkfMV — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 3, 2019

Of course, this is after those who were unfamiliar with the grown-ish star realized they’d misread headlines and that Disney did not in fact hand the role to Oscar-winning star Halle Berry.

I can't be the only person who saw news that "Halle Bailey is The Little Mermaid" and got very confused because my mind misspelled her last name to make it read "Halle Berry is The Little Mermaid," right? — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 3, 2019

Halle Berry is boutta be real confused at all the "Congrats on The Little Mermaid!" messages heading her way. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 3, 2019

at first I read Halle Berry not Halle Bailey but either way: pic.twitter.com/jNkLKZOgTd — ju ju (@JulianStephen) July 3, 2019

While some anticipated there would be anger over the casting news…

I await the fake outrage over a woman of color "replacing" a fictional white Disney princess who lives in the water. Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel https://t.co/MtbNqiZk9Z via @variety — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 3, 2019

Disney has cast Halle Bailey as Ariel for the Little Mermaid live action film and I’m just here to see who will be mad. Bc I know some of you will be and I’m excited pic.twitter.com/K9OiHGkXLf — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) July 3, 2019

Me and my mutuals defending Halle from racist disney fans pic.twitter.com/cWLfnd4FbS — victoria ✌🏾 (@blkxstyles) July 3, 2019

The response on Twitter for the most part has been people celebrating all the possibilities that open up with Disney casting a black woman as the iconic mermaid.

Imagine Halle with ombré red dipped locs under the sea pic.twitter.com/qQXKc8Xznk — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 3, 2019

And now that I think about it… keep Melissa as Ursula and make sure we don't ignore the racial element of this. I want us to engage with the idea that a white woman wants to steal the voice of a Black woman. Biiittchhhhh, the think pieces write themselves lol — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) July 3, 2019

I vote Winston Duke as King Triton 👀 https://t.co/PsKa36x21v — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) July 3, 2019

Fellow Disney (and Spider-Man: Far From Home and Euphoria) star Zendaya, who was once rumored to play Ariel, tweeted the casting news saying that she’s here for it.

And Bailey herself, from her music group’s account, tweeted that the chance to play Ariel is a dream come true.

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Bailey is the only actor Disney has confirmed as starring in the upcoming live-action remake, which is expected to go into production in 2020. Rumors are already swirling that Melissa McCarthy will play sea witch Ursula, Jacob Tremblay will play Flounder, and Awkwafina will play Scuttle.

Related content: