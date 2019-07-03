Image zoom Funko (2)

Funko Pop is already gearing up for the holidays with two new advent calendars featuring your favorite Marvel and Harry Potter characters.

The Marvel 80th Anniversary and Harry Potter advent calendars are both available for pre-order on Amazon (they start shipping in September), and feature 24 miniature Funko Pops for each day in December leading up to Christmas. While the calendars were only released a few days ago, both are already in Amazon’s top five best-selling action figures, and the Marvel version is the retail giant’s number one best-selling advent calendar — which means shoppers are purchasing them fast.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary, $59.99 on amazon.com

Funko Pop has also been unveiling tons of new figures in festive attire for the holidays, including Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Marvel Comics’ Groot. All of them feature holiday-inspired details like Santa Claus hats, mistletoe, and bags of presents — there’s even one of Deadpool serving up a turkey for Thanksgiving. Not all figurines are available for purchase yet, but a majority are ready to be pre-ordered and added to your cart.

Image zoom Funko

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter 2019, $59.99 on amazon.com

Not to mention, with Prime Day just around the corner, the retail giant has been launching tons of Amazon-exclusive items in honor of the big day — including this Star Wars Funko Pop of Han Solo riding in the Millennium Falcon, which you can only order now if you’re a Prime Member (sign up for a free 30-day trial here).

You can browse through everything Funko Pop has to offer on Amazon here, or shop a few of our favorite festive releases available for pre-order below. Remember, it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays!

Image zoom Funko (3)

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday Groot with Wreath, $10.99 on amazon.com; Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday Deadpool with Turkey, $10.99 on amazon.com; Funko Pop! Disney: Holiday Minnie, $10.99 on amazon.com

Related content: