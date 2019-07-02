Terry Crews says a White Chicks sequel is happening

White Chicks 06/23/04 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Action Adventure

A sequel to White Chicks could be hitting the big screen in the near future, or so says star Terry Crews.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was asked whether he had any updates on a potential sequel to the 2004 comedy.

“I actually got with Shawn [Wayans] and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going,’” Crews said, to enthusiastic applause.

Crews, who portrayed pro basketball player Latrell Spencer in the film, joked that he’s staying in shape just to do the sequel. “I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please,” he said.

The first film starred Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans as FBI agents who go undercover as white women (donning whiteface and wigs) to solve a string of kidnappings. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed the movie, from a script the three siblings wrote with Xavier Cook, Andy McElfresh, and Michael Anthony Snowden. The Wayanses also produced.

Despite being panned by critics, White Chicks was one of the top-grossing comedies of 2004, earning $113 million at the worldwide box office.

