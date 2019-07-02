Tom Holland turns Will Smith into one fly secret agent in Spies in Disguise trailer

In the new Spies in Disguise trailer, Will Smith‘s Lance Sterling is already pretty fly for a super spy, but Tom Holland‘s Walter Beckett makes him the flyest.

Everybody knows Lance’s name, especially around the water cooler of his secret agent facility. But that’s not exactly great when you’re trying to execute incognito missions. Walter, a scientist experimenting with biodynamic concealment, has the ultimate disguise to bestow on the super suave agent… a pigeon.

The new trailer for Fox’s animated Christmastime release teases more of their opposing dynamics — one is smooth and confident, the other is not — as Walter transforms Lance into the wide-eyed bird. He says, “Pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them. It’s the most perfect form a spy could take.” And with the world in peril, Lance is gonna have to get over it so this unlikely pair can work together.

There are still lots more characters we haven’t met yet, like Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) as Agent Marcy Kappel, DJ Khaled as Ears, and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Eyes. Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) and Masi Oka (The Meg) also star.

Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, Spies in Disguise opens in theaters this Christmas.

