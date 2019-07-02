Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers: From post-credits scenes to burning questions

By Nick Romano
July 02, 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters, which means it’s time to talk about many things, including post-credit scenes, Easter eggs, and answers to some of your most burning questions.

Below is a running list of EW stories that unpack everything to do with Far From Home and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. That means you should check back later as we’ll be adding even more Spidey stories to keep you in the know.

So, as you hopefully gathered from the headline at the top of the page, spoilers ensue. But just in case you need an added reminder, here you go…

***Spoilers Below***

  1. What the end-credits scenes mean for the future of the MCU
  2. How Spider-Man: Far From Home explains the aftermath of the Snap
  3. Far From Home costume designer breaks down Spidey and Mysterio’s new looks
  4. Does Spider-Man: Far From Home confirm the existence of a multiverse?

In case you’re not fed up with this age-old line, with great power comes great responsibility. So wield your spoiler knowledge with care in the face of those who haven’t seen the movie.

