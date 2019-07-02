Image zoom Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Eduardo Parra/Getty Images

Warner Bros.’ long-in-development Flash feature may have finally found a director.

EW has confirmed that It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct Ezra Miller‘s version of the Scarlet Speedster on the big screen. An official offer has not been made yet, but if it goes through, his sister Barbara Muschietti will join as a producer, too. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news.

At this point, the Flash movie has gone through multiple directors since it was announced back in 2014. In 2015, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter writer Seth Grahame-Smith signed on to helm but left in 2016 and was replaced by Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa, who eventually stepped down too. Then in January 2018, Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein jumped onboard to direct and pen a script; however, they recently and voluntarily decided to exit over creative differences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is also getting a new script, too. In March, Miller, who reportedly wanted a darker take on the speedster than what Daley and Goldstein had planned, joined forces with legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison to write a new script. According to THR, Warner Bros. turned down Miller and Morrison’s script in May and is currently considering Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson to take a stab at it.

In addition to the It films, Andy Muschietti also directed 2013’s Mama, starring Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He reunited with Chastain on It: Chapter Two, which opens Sept. 6.

