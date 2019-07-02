Animal Kingdom, Peaky Blinders star among 3 actors cast in Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Three new faces are joining the Fast & Furious family.

EW has confirmed that Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett have been cast in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, along with previously reported Fast & Furious newcomer John Cena. But as of now, details about who they’ll all be playing are “being kept under the hood,” so the jury’s out on whether they’ll actually be joining Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) family … or going against it.

British actor Cole is best known for his role as Michael on Peaky Blinders but currently stars as Joshua “J” Cody on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Sawai’s biggest role to date was in the 2009 film Ninja Assassin, and Bennett is best known for Ghost in the Shell and Human Traces.

In lieu of character details on the three new stars, here’s everything we do know about Fast & Furious 9. After helming the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments, Justin Lin is returning to direct the ninth. And many of the franchise’s original stars are also back, including Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The film is currently in production in London, and it won’t be the last in the franchise as a planned 10th installment is already set for April 2021 ( … so much for living life a quarter-mile at a time).

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open May 22, 2020.

Deadline first reported the casting news.

