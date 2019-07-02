Try EW’s custom Spider-Man Snapchat and Facebook lens

Image zoom Tom Holland JUCO for EW

Get ready for an EW cover — starring you.

Image zoom

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal teamed up on our first-ever digital cover, but we figured they shouldn’t be the only ones getting in on the fun. Now anyone can be a Spider-Man cover star using our custom Snapchat and Facebook lens.



Want to know how it works? It’s easy! Make sure you have Snapchat or Facebook downloaded to your phone, and then follow the quick instructions below.

Snapchat

There are two ways to get the filter using Snapchat.

Click this link. It will push you to the app and open the lens. If you’re on desktop, open the Snapchat app and take a photo of this Snapcode to unlock the lens.

Image zoom

Facebook Stories

To activate the lens on Facebook Stories, simply click this link. You’ll be pushed to open the lens in the app.

All set! It’s time to make your own digital cover. Record your personal cover videos and show everyone you know that you’re celebrating Spider-Man: Far From Home with EW.

Related content: