These are the top 10 most-played Disney songs on Spotify

Disney nostalgia is in full swing — we’re looking at you, live-action Aladdin and Lion King.

And while audiences are coming out in droves to movie theaters to see live-action remakes and new properties alike, they’re also getting their Disney cravings filled another way: by streaming the soundtracks on Spotify.

There are countless hit songs in the Mouse House’s long cinematic history, but which are the empirical favorites?

According to a new study by U.K. outlet Play Like Mum that looked at Disney songs ranked by the number of times they’ve been streamed on Spotify, Frozen‘s “Let It Go” is the most-played with 298 million listens, followed by Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” with 205 million and 181 million streams, respectively.

Perhaps not surprisingly, given that Spotify was launched in 2008, seven of the films featured in the top 10 were made after 2005. It should also be noted that the Disney songs unavailable on Spotify naturally did not make the list.

Another song from Frozen, Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana’s “Love Is An Open Door,” also made the list at No. 9, with 113 million streams.

See all of the top 10 most-streamed Disney songs below:

“Let It Go,” Frozen – 298 million “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana – 205 million “You’re Welcome,” Moana – 181 million “Life Is A Highway,” Cars – 153 million “Beauty And The Beast,” Beauty And The Beast (2017) – 148 million “You’ll Be In My Heart,” Tarzan – 132 million “A Whole New World,” Aladdin – 121 million “Try Everything,” Zootopia – 119 million “Love Is An Open Door,” Frozen – 113 million “Under The Sea,” The Little Mermaid – 109 million

The full rankings and methodology can be viewed here.

