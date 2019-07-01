Watch Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal interview each other for EW's first digital cover

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are trading in their superhero roles for something a little more relatable: journalists.

While posing for EW’s first digital cover, the Spider-Man: Far From Home stars hilariously interviewed each other about all sorts of fun topics, including tips on how to crush it on Instagram. Holland had the best answer, if only because it’s foolproof.

“I FaceTime Zendaya and I ask her for tips,” Holland says as Gyllenhaal laughs. His second tip: “I FaceTime Zendaya and ask for her tips.” The third tip jokingly took aim at his costar’s social presence: “Don’t copy Jake Gyllenhaal.”

When the question of the actors’ first meeting came up, Gyllenhaal immediately remembered the moment he first saw Holland in person.

“We were at a restaurant and I saw you from across the room and my heart just exploded,” he recalls, prompting Holland to reply, “Wow.”

“I remember walking up to you and I said to you, ‘I would love to work with you,'” Gyllenhaal adds. “I actually said that!” Looks like dreams do come true.

Plus, they also chat about Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s secret love of magic tricks, and the first Gyllenhaal movie that Holland ever saw. Watch the behind-the-scenes video above.

Related content: