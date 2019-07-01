Spider-Man: Far From Home
Watch Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal compliment each other over and over during EW's digital cover shoot

We could all use supportive BFFs like the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' stars.

By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 01, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT

Spider-Man: Far From Home

07/02/19
Get yourself a supportive best friend like Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home stars have clearly become extremely close through filming the upcoming Marvel movie and spending time around each other for the press tour. Just look at how they act around each other while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at shooting EW’s first digital cover — they literally can’t stop complimenting each other.

“Can I tell you something? You’re great,” Gyllenhaal says to Holland as they walk through the halls before posing for the cover shoot. “I mean, you’re greater than the greatest great I know.”

“Yeah, but you’re like the greatest actor of our generation,” Holland replies.

“Easy, easy,” Gyllenhaal adds, prompting Holland to amend his statement to: “Well, of your generation.”

This compliment battle goes on and on, and it’s honestly the kind of joy we all need in our lives right now. From their talent to their taste to their fashion, nothing is off-limits for these spider bros. Even their support for keeping each other’s “bod” looking fit is downright incredible.

Just try to watch their sweet back-and-forth without cracking a smile. We dare you.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2. Check out EW’s review here.

