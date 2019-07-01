Dwayne Johnson goes back to the jungle in first Jumanji: The Next Level trailer

Jumanji: The Next Level type Movie Genre Adventure

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are headed back to the jungle in the first trailer for their upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Continuing the events from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the new preview reunites the original cast of high schoolers — once again playing a fictional band of adventurers who star as the titular video game‘s playable avatars — as they return to the treacherous environments of Jumanji‘s digital world to track down Spencer (Alex Wolff), who’s seemingly disappeared via the game’s mischievous clutches.

This time around, however, Spencer’s grandfather (Danny DeVito) unexpectedly joins them in the role of Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone, while his close friend (Danny Glover) unwittingly takes on Hart’s Franklin Finbar.

As the group tracks down Spencer, they must visit new locales, including arid deserts and snow-capped peaks. Along the way, they cross paths with a score of characters, including a mysterious new figure played by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina as well as Nick Jonas’ returning aircraft pilot, Jefferson.

The 2017 Jumanji sequel — which grossed approximately $962 million worldwide — picked up roughly two decades after the events of the Robin Williams-fronted original, following four teens who were sucked into a video game based on the iconic board game.

Jumanji: The Next Level stampedes into theaters Dec. 13. Watch the film’s trailer above.

