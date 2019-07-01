See all the adorable GIFs from EW's cover shoot with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland

Image zoom JUCO for EW

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are officially Hollywood’s newest bromance we didn’t know we needed.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home costars palled around at EW’s first-ever digital cover shoot and, luckily for readers, cameras were on hand to capture all of the adorable, hilarious, and totally GIF-able moments.

Behind the scenes, Holland and Gyllenhaal, who play Peter Parker and Mysterio, respectively, shared the story of when they first met.

They also shared their best tips for using Instagram.

And, according to Holland, rule number one for using Instagram like a pro?

The two also discussed Holland’s love of magic tricks.

There are GIFs of them together…

…and some GIFs of them solo. You’re welcome.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Spidey and his friends as they travel on a school trip abroad, where Peter unwillingly faces new threats and meets the enigmatic Mysterio. It also stars Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Jacob Batalon.

The film hits theaters July 2.

