In a new remake of 1990’s Tim Robbins-starring horror-thriller Jacob’s Ladder, a man named Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together after the death of his brother in Afghanistan. He has a beautiful wife, a newborn child, and a successful career as a surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, starts to think he is being followed by violent attackers, and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother.

This new version of the story stars Michael Ealy (Barbershop, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Intruder), Jesse Williams (Cabin in the Woods), and Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror). The film will be released Aug. 23.

Exclusively watch the trailer for the film, above.

